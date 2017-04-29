Procession of the Species Celebration Fills Downtown Olympia

A trio of 20-foot-tall peacock puppets show their colors during the annual Procession of the Species celebration in downtown Olympia on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Ru'ya Lamont of Olympia dances along with the Samba Olywa tigers during the annual Procession of the Species celebration in downtown Olympia on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Amber Butler of Olympia helps her daughter, Zaawjahnai Butler, 11, with her pond grass costume as they prepare for the annual Procession of the Species celebration in downtown Olympia on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Puffer fish Claribel Gross (from second from left), Jeff Painter, Jesse Morrow and Kira Batcheller battle the wind during the annual Procession of the Species celebration in downtown Olympia on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Pink poppy Mary Nelson of Olympia snarls along with the Samba Olywa tigers as she waits for the start of the annual Procession of the Species celebration in downtown Olympia on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Penelope Robinson (left) of Tacoma and Wren Uyeda of Olympia take in the sights along Legion Way before the start of the annual Procession of the Species celebration in downtown Olympia on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
A pair of enthusiastic spectators get fired up as the annual Procession of the Species celebration kicks off with the former Olympia Brewery whistle in downtown Olympia on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
