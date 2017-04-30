Hundreds stuff themselves with pancakes for a good cause

Hundreds of people made a beeline for Station 64 early Sunday, and they were set to chow down on a pancake breakfast to support good causes.
That’s because for 31 years at Station 64 on Old Highway 99, the Thurston County Fire District 6 Firefighters Association has been whipping up breakfast to raise money to purchase gifts and food for area families for Christmas. Proceeds also are used in other capacities, such as to put on a banquet to recognize career and volunteer firefighters, said Jaimie Smith, treasurer for the association.
The doors opened at 7 a.m. Sunday and people were waiting in line for chow, she said. In all, about 600 people passed through the doors at Station 64. Adults paid $7 for a plate of food and $3 for children. The event typically raises about $5,000, she said.
They also got an assist from some sponsors. Hop Jack’s provided employees who helped out on the food line, while Batdorf & Bronson donated coffee, Smith said.
Standing ready and waiting with a pot of coffee was former District 6 Chief Mel Low. Thirty-one years ago, the pancake feed got its start as a way to show off Station 64 to area residents, morphed into a fundraiser tied to opening day of fishing season, which was Saturday, and finally settled as a Sunday event.
Low retired three years ago, but still shows up to volunteer, as do family members, he said.
“It’s a family affair,” he said.
The station parking lot was packed with vehicles Sunday, but when the pancake feed was tied to the opening day of fishing season, it got really crazy because everyone towed their boat into the lot, Chief Warren Peterson said.
It’s more of a social event than anything, Peterson said, because residents query him about the event days in advance.
It takes several days to set up for the feed, he said.
“It’s a huge undertaking,” Peterson said.
