In case you missed it...

An Olympia woman, who eventually died from a high profile car crash, was last week’s most read story.
1. Olympia woman involved in serious head-on crash dies: A 20-year-old Olympia woman who was involved in a serious head-on crash on Easter Sunday has died, according to a spokeswoman at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
2. Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spend at least 6 years in prison: Kris Keith Bennett pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted child rape and one count of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct earlier this year. He was sentenced by Judge Mary Sue Wilson on Monday in Thurston County Superior Court.
3. Suspect in Tumwater hotel shooting ‘quite violent,’ judge says, sets bail at $2 million: A Thurston County judge set bail at $2 million for a 37-year-old man suspected of shooting another man near a Tumwater hotel.
4. Olympia teen’s death leads to prison time for driver: Hultman was driving a Volkswagen Jetta on Black Lake Boulevard on Nov. 18, 2015. He lost control of the car and crashed into two parked cars. He told officers that he hadn’t been speeding, and that his car hydroplaned, according to court documents. But an officer noted that there was no standing water on the road, and temperatures were above freezing.
5. Fatal crash in Lewis County shuts down northbound I-5 lanes: Northbound Interstate 5 at milepost 81 in Lewis County was blocked for several hours due to an investigation of a fatality collision early Tuesday, said Trooper Will Finn with the Washington State Patrol.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments