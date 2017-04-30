Thurston County takes small step in resolving gopher issue

Thurston County commissioners provided some relief for a small number of building permit applicants on Tuesday by deciding to allow the county to inspect habitat easements for landowners where Mazama pocket gophers are found.
The decision allows property owners on parcels of 10 acres or less to create their own habitat mitigation plan on their property, County Manager Ramiro Chavez said. If the plans are approved by the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife, the county will act as the third-party monitor to ensure the owner is maintaining the mitigation. The county will inspect it annually and report any violations to USFW. The county will not perform any maintenance or enforcement.
“It is just one step in trying to deal with a very complex issue,” Commissioner Gary Edwards said.
This will affect only a few people in Thurston County, Edwards said. The only residents he knew of are Deborah and Steve McLain.
The McLains have been working with USFW directly to develop an easement plan. Under federal regulation, a third party has to inspect the easement. Until Tuesday, the county did not have a policy to allow it to act as the third party, which is why the new policy was adopted.
This new policy will give individuals an avenue to get their permit and start building, Chavez said. The policy will be in place for two years or until the county has developed a countywide habitat conservation plan with USFW.
Once a countywide habitat conservation plan has been adopted, individuals as well as industrial and commercial developers, depending on the overall size and cost of the plan, will be issued permits with some of the fees from those permits going to the maintenance of the conservation plan.
Negotiations between the county and the federal government are ongoing, Edwards told The Chronicle.
In early April, the commissioners were presented with two possible scenarios for a habitat conservation plan. The scenarios that covered all activities, not just single family homes and public entities, costs $66 million over a 30-year period. This figure is down from the originally estimated $131 million over the same period.
Edwards said he is not pleased in the way the issue is being addressed, but is happy some progress has been made. He still questions the need to protect the gopher because of the limits it imposes on property owners.
“We are not yet living in a communist country, we should still be able to do something,” Edwards told The Chronicle in early April. “Soon only the affluent will be able to live in rural America on their fancy estates and pay all this regulation overhead and the rest of us will have to live in the ghetto if we are not as affluent.”
