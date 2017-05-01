Local

May 01, 2017 5:33 AM

What’s Happening for May 1

Staff report

Tuesday

Opening Doors: Join Homes First to look at how it puts people in affordable homes, 12:15-1:15 pm. To RSVP and get the address, call Marge Price at 360-915-8176.

Thursday

Entertainment Explosion: The group of seniors ages 52-88 will present a free concert, featuring 50 songs from the ’40 to the ’70s. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Olympia Farmers Market, 700 Capitol Way N., Olympia.

Saturday

Fundraiser: Annual spring plant sale. Plants, vegetable starts and indoor plants. Proceeds benefit Scholarship Program in Nicaraguan Sister Community. Sponsored by the Thurston Santo Tomás Sister County Association. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 117 Thomas St. NW, Olympia. tstsca@gmail.com.

Racial Justice Summit: YWCA of Olympia will host event with keynote speaker Nikkita Oliver, who is a poet, activist and Seattle mayoral candidate. The event includes workshops, performances and discussions. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. $75.

Saturday-Sunday

Lacey Spring Fun Fair: Family event includes games, arts and crafts, pony rides, entertainment and Sunday car show. Free shuttle 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday from South Sound Center to the fair at Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. laceyspringfunfair.com.

May 10

Thurston Gun Sense: Speakers are Patrick Seifert, founder of Olympia-based Twenty22Many, a veterans group working to raise awareness about the estimated 22 veterans who kill themselves each day in the United States, and Chelsie Gallagher of Seattle Children’s Hospital Injury Prevention program and Safe Firearm Storage and Firearm Tragedy Prevention. 4-5:30 p.m. The United Churches of Olympia, 110 11th Ave. SE, across from the Capitol.

May 12-14

Mayfaire: The Baroney of Glymm Mere recreates the Middle Ages of Mayfaire with fighting, archery, arts and feasting. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon Sunday. Tenino City Park, 319 Park Ave. W. Adults $15, youths free with adult. 909-557-5103, glymm-mere.org.

May 13

Swede Day royalty coronation: The 38th annual event for juniors at Rochester High School is 6 p.m. at Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St., Rochester. Contenders are Shelby Baird, Allison Beagley, Katie Long, Elizabeth Miller and Krimzyn Robarge. $4 (available at door) and includes Swede Day button, strawberry shortcake and entertainment. swedehall.com.

