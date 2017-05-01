After he was stabbed, Lacey man went home

Olympia police need the public’s help in providing more details about an apparent stabbing that took place over the weekend. The 24-year-old Lacey man who was stabbed Saturday morning has since been released from Providence St. Peter Hospital, a spokesman said.
Sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Pacific Avenue in Olympia, the victim was arguing with a person or persons, and that argument led to an alleged assault.
Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower said the man received multiple injuries, including a stab wound to his abdomen.
But rather than call police, the man returned to his Lacey residence where family members reported it to Lacey police. He was later taken to the hospital. Olympia police are now investigating the case because they have jurisdiction.
Lower said the victim could not recall most of the incident or suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.
