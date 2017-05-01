Former Washington Gov. Mike Lowry dies at age 78

Former Washington Gov. Mike Lowry has died.
Lowry, a Democrat who served in Congress for a decade before ultimately being elected governor in 1992, died Monday following complications from a stroke, according to a news release issued by his family. He was 78.
In a statement, Gov. Jay Inslee said Lowry “served with compassion and humility.”
Lowry was born in the tiny Whitman County town of St. John, where his family homesteaded in 1882, before statehood. He was a graduate of Washington State University. After serving in Congress until 1989, he twice lost races for the U.S. Senate. He also served as a legislative aide, King County Council member and a Group Health Cooperative staffer.
He came out of temporary political retirement to run for governor after toying with a Senate bid when Dan Evans retired after a single term.
Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statement this morning. “Trudi and I send our sincere condolences to the Lowry family and friends. Mike Lowry served with compassion and humility. He had a big heart and cared deeply about the people of this state.
“Mike led efforts in the 1990s to provide health care for all Washingtonians, and his work lives on today through coverage for low-to-moderate income families. After he left public service, Mike continued to be a force for good through his involvement in many nonprofit organizations and charitable causes, including those delivering services to the homeless and providing housing for migrant workers.
“Mike will be missed, and I know all Washingtonians join me in keeping him and his family in our hearts.”
After leaving office, Lowry worked pro-bono on numerous non-profit organization projects. He launched and headed the Washington Agricultural Families Assistance, WAFA, which is building homes for farmworker family homeownership in central Washington.
Lowry is survived by his wife Mary Lowry, daughter Diane Lowry Oakes, son-in-law Scott Oakes, and two grandsons.
