70-degree days coming to the South Sound

The forecast may not be able to shake the rain, but at least it’s bringing this week the warmest days of the year.
You read that right.
Temperatures will climb into the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.
The last time the South Sound region got that warm was Nov. 8.
“Unfortunately, it’s not going to last too long,” said Johnny Burg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Seattle office. “It’s a mini heat wave to prep us for the summer.”
There’s a slight chance Wednesday starts off with showers, but it should clear up and hit 72 by the afternoon. Thursday could even reach 76.
But then, that pesky chance of showers returns through the weekend.
Above normal-temperatures are expected for the rest of the month but the rain isn’t going anywhere for the next few weeks, according to the Weather Service.
We just experienced the eighth-wettest April at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport with 4.21 inches. Olympia had its fifth-wettest April with 5.53 inches.
On a larger scale, the region soaked up 44.99 inches of rain from October to April, making it the wettest such period since records started being kept at Sea-Tac Airport in 1895.
