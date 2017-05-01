Democracy Now’s Amy Goodman to speak in Olympia

Tickets are now on sale to hear Democracy Now host Amy Goodman speak at the Capitol Theater from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13.
Doors open at 10 a.m. at the theater at 206 Fifth Ave. SE in Olympia. Coffee and doughnuts will be served.
Tickets are available at the Olympia Film Society website, and are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, students, veterans and members of Olympia Film Society, KAOS 89.3 FM and TCMedia. A $3 fee is added to each ticket purchase to support restoration and maintenance of the Capitol Theater.
Her appearance is sponsored by Thurston Community Media and KAOS 89.3 FM.
