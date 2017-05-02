Law enforcement officers to be honored during Capitol ceremony Friday

You can pay your respects Friday to law enforcement officers who gave their life in the line of duty and those who displayed exceptional meritorious conduct by attending a noontime ceremony at the Law Enforcement Memorial on the Capitol Campus.
About 500 people are expected to attend the 2017 Medal of Honor and Peace Officers Memorial ceremony that will be held from noon-3 p.m. on Friday at the memorial, near the Temple of Justice.
There will be a 21-gun salute during the ceremony and practice salutes on the west side of the General Administration Building earlier in the day.
The event will cause some disruption on the Capitol Campus starting Thursday. Parking, traffic and bus service on the west Capitol Campus will be affected.
Ceremony set-up begins around 6 p.m. Thursday, so the parking lot and short roadway behind the Temple of Justice will be closed. The north and south diagonals, the short, one-way drives that run from Capitol Way toward the Legislative Building, also will be closed Thursday evening. Both areas will remain closed until after the ceremony Friday.
A short section of 11th Avenue — from Capitol Way to Water Street Southwest, in front of the General Administration Building — also will be closed at 6 a.m. Thursday and until after the ceremony.
Other Friday closures related to the ceremony include:
▪ Cherry Lane from the flag circle north to Water Street will be closed from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
▪ Water Street, near the campus greenhouses, to 11th Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
▪ The hillside switchback trail below the Law Enforcement Memorial will be closed during the ceremony.
The free Dash shuttle will run through the west campus on Friday, but the route will be modified, and the colorful buses will not stop at all of the usual locations.
