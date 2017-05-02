News
Opinion
Sports
Entertainment
56°
Full Menu
56°
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
About Us
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
Plus
E-Edition
Newsletters
Newspaper in Education
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
News
News
Business
Crime
Databases
Death Notices
Education
Local News
Military News
Obituaries
Politics & Government
State
Traffic
Watchdog
Weather
Opinion
Opinion
Cartoons
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Opinion Columns
Submit a Letter
Sports
Sports
College
High School
Preps Stats
Mariners
Seahawks
Sounders
UW Huskies
Politics
Politics
Living
Living
Announcements
Food
Health & Fitness
Home & Garden
Travel
Entertainment
Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Events Calendar
Horoscopes
Movies
Restaurants
Outdoors
Outdoors
Fishing
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Place An Ad
Local
Playlist
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
2:18
Procession fills downtown Olympia with celebration of nature
Pause
1:47
Protest Camp Broken Up, Train Leaves Port
2:04
Procession puppeteer talks about event
0:35
Rare double eclipse captured in space
0:43
Police escort train through downtown Olympia
1:45
Historic tall ship Adventuress visits Olympia
1:22
Fire District 6 turns out for its popular annual firefighter's breakfast
3:05
News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School
0:48
New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
May Day protest turns violent in downtown Olympia
May 02, 2017
A May Day protest in downtown Olympia leaves business with broken windows.
Amelia Dickson and Steve Bloom
adickson@theolympian.com and sbloom@theolympian.com
More Videos
1:37
May Day protest turns violent in downtown Olympia
1:22
Fire District 6 turns out for its popular annual firefighter's breakfast
2:18
Procession fills downtown Olympia with celebration of nature
2:04
Procession puppeteer talks about event
1:39
Sunny Arts Walk puts a spring in everyone's step
1:25
New Seven Oaks' counseling program to help military students
0:49
Parents reunite with students after false active shooter situation at Hawkins Middle School
3:05
News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School
0:16
Police, medics respond to Hawkins Middle School
1:45
Historic tall ship Adventuress visits Olympia
2:22
Capitol ceremony honors World War I centennial and its heroes
3:56
Tumwater principal sings 'Let It Be' with second-graders
More Videos
Editor's Choice Videos
Subscriptions
Digital Subscriptions
Subscriber Services
e-Edition
Home Delivery
Vacation Hold
Newsletters
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Photo Store
RSS Feeds
Contests
Social, Mobile & More
Mobile & Apps
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Google+
Submit a Photo
Advertising
Information
Place a Classified
Local Deals
Shopping
Place an Obituary
Today's Circulars
Special Sections
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service