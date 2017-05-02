9 charged with malicious mischief after May Day mayhem

Before a packed courtroom of apparent supporters and friends, a Thurston County Superior Court judge Tuesday found probable cause for first-degree malicious mischief charges against nine people arrested in connection with May Day violence that erupted in downtown Olympia late Monday.
The violence caused more than $50,000 in damage to several businesses, according to information shared during a preliminary appearance, including at Starbucks at Capitol Way and Legion Way in Olympia.
The suspects appeared before Judge Chris Lanese.
Lanese found probable cause, despite repeated strenuous objections of public defender Jim Shackleton, who represented all nine suspects. Shackleton asked that all be released on their own recognizance, saying that probable cause documents lacked specifics and couldn’t specifically tie any of them to Monday night’s damage.
“Facts are a good thing,” he told the judge, “and in this case, there aren’t any.”
But a prosecutor countered with the damage caused late Monday and sought bail amounts of $10,000 or $20,000 per defendant. The prosecutor also asked the defendants have no contact with each other, and in some cases, cited their past criminal history.
Lanese set much lower bail amounts — $1,000, $1,500 or $2,000 per defendant.
Lanese found probable cause for first-degree malicious mischief charges against:
▪ William Allen Bassani, 21, of Olympia.
▪ Shoshana L. Gabow, 21, of Olympia, a student.
▪ Maria Arceo Gardner, 34, of Olympia.
▪ Alex Goodman-Claire, 23, of Olympia, a barista.
▪ Caroline A. Kuehner, 27, of Thurston County, a student.
▪ Megan Lynn Luke, 27, of Olympia, a babysitter.
▪ Ian Cairns Patrick, 21, of Olympia, unemployed.
▪ Phoenix Roberts Prussing, 21, a student.
▪ Anthony James Tennant, 25, of Thurston County, typographic stylist.
Arraignment is set for May 16, said Lanese.
Late Monday, police made the arrests after as many as 50 May Day protesters broke business windows, threw rocks at police, and fought with onlookers in downtown Olympia.
Two police officers were hit by rocks. They sustained minor injuries and didn’t require hospitalization, said Lt. Paul Lower of the Olympia Police Department.
Protesters gathered at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Capitol Way about 6 p.m. Most of the people wore black, covering their faces with bandannas and masks. Several people carried signs reading “Become Ungovernable” and “Delete the Port.” Several protesters carried shields made from cut-up plastic garbage cans or plywood.
About 6:30 p.m., the group began marching down Fourth Avenue, handing out hotdogs. Some protesters carried a sign that read “Snacks,” with the “A” replaced with an anarchy symbol. The group stopped at Jefferson Street, where railroad tracks cross Fourth Avenue.
Protesters threw a can of La Croix at a news camera crew and set off fireworks. Police asked the crowd to disperse.
A fight began between protesters and onlookers, and police stepped in. Protesters threw rocks and glass bottles, and police officers threw flash bangs and fired pepper balls into the crowd.
The protesters moved throughout downtown Olympia, blocking roads and fighting with onlookers.
Eventually, they walked up Capitol Way, breaking windows at US Bank, Olympia Federal Savings Bank, Goodwill Blue and Starbucks. Police threw more flash bangs and fired pepper balls into the crowd.
Protesters ran up Capitol Way, dispersing into neighboring streets. Police caught up to nine protesters and arrested them.
Within about a half hour, the Olympia Fire Department, other city crews and business employees were downtown boarding up business windows.
