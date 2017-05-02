1 injured in wreck that closes SR 702 in McKenna, State Patrol says

One person was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday evening on state Route 702 in McKenna, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash happened just after 6 p.m. westbound on SR 702 near 90th Avenue South, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.
One person involved in the crash likely has a collapsed lung, Bova said.
SR 702 was closed for nearly an hour because of the crash.
The State Patrol was investigating, though Bova said it does not appear to be criminal.
