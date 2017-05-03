What’s Happening for May 3

Wednesday (May 3)
The Stars and Stripes Revolutionary Road: Sixteen flags with their role in the American Revolution, ending with a Betsy Ross flag and a demonstration of how she could cut a perfect 5-point star. Performed in a full Revolutionary War military officer dress uniform. 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org.
The Capital City Newcomers Club general meeting: Club will host a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at the Indian Summer Golf & Country Club, 5900 Troon Lane, Olympia. The program is “Pollinators, Plants and People” by Laurie Pyne, president of Olympia Beekeepers Association. Info: Evelyn Hinken 360-273-0844.
Thursday
Entertainment Explosion: Free concert, featuring 50 songs from the ’40 to the ’70s. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Olympia Farmers Market, 700 Capitol Way N., Olympia.
Immigration and the law: Immigration attorney Steffani Powell will speak about the legal response to the political climate and how to support our immigrant neighbors and employ allies. 5:30-7 p.m. at Waterstreet Cafe, 610 Water St. SW, Olympia. cieloprograms.org.
Thursday-Friday
Indigenous Climate Justice Symposium: The theme is resistance to fossil fuel infrastructure and resilience in the face of climate change, with a focus on indigenous communities. At the Longhouse Educational and Cultural Center at The Evergreen State College. Open to the public. See sites.evergreen.edu/indigenousclimate for background and details.
Friday
Medal of Honor and Peace Officers Memorial: The ceremony honors law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and those who displayed exceptional meritorious conduct. Noon-3 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Memorial on Capitol Campus. There will be a 21-gun salute on the west side of the General Administration Building. Practice salutes will occur earlier in the day.
Saturday
Fundraiser: Annual spring plant sale. Plants, vegetable starts and indoor plants. Proceeds benefit Scholarship Program in Nicaraguan Sister Community. Sponsored by the Thurston Santo Tomás Sister County Association. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 117 Thomas St. NW, Olympia. tstsca@gmail.com.
Racial Justice Summit: YWCA of Olympia will host event with keynote speaker Nikkita Oliver, who is a poet, activist and Seattle mayoral candidate. The event includes workshops, performances and discussions. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. $75.
Saturday-Sunday
Lacey Spring Fun Fair: Family event includes games, arts and crafts, pony rides, entertainment and Sunday car show. Free shuttle 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday from South Sound Center to the fair at Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. laceyspringfunfair.com.
May 10
Thurston Gun Sense: Speakers are Patrick Seifert, founder of Olympia-based Twenty22Many, a veterans group working to raise awareness about the estimated 22 veterans who kill themselves each day in the United States, and Chelsie Gallagher of Seattle Children’s Hospital Injury Prevention program and Safe Firearm Storage and Firearm Tragedy Prevention. 4-5:30 p.m. The United Churches of Olympia, 110 11th Ave. SE, across from the Capitol.
May 12-14
Mayfaire: The Baroney of Glymm Mere recreates the Middle Ages of Mayfaire with fighting, archery, arts and feasting. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon Sunday. Tenino City Park, 319 Park Ave. W. Adults $15, youths free with adult. 909-557-5103, glymm-mere.org.
May 13
Swede Day royalty coronation: The 38th annual event for juniors at Rochester High School is 6 p.m. at Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St., Rochester. Contenders are Shelby Baird, Allison Beagley, Katie Long, Elizabeth Miller and Krimzyn Robarge. $4 (at door), includes Swede Day button, strawberry shortcake and entertainment. swedehall.com.
