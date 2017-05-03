High freezing levels bring avalanche advisory

A special avalanche advisory is in place throughout Washington as the region experiences the highest freezing levels in more than two months.
The advisory went into effect Tuesday night and lasts through 6 p.m. Thursday.
“Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended,” according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.
Freezing levels currently range from 11,000 to 12,000 feet.
In Forks, where the freezing level is just under 11,000, the National Weather Service joked on Twitter that “area vampires will only need a light jacket with their rain gear.”
Mount Rainier National Park said it will not open the gate to Paradise Wednesday due to avalanche danger. The gate to Longmire will be open.
Temperatures at Paradise through Thursday are expected to climb into the low 60s. In the lowlands, temperatures will climb into the mid-70s.
These will be the warmest days of the year so far, the Weather Service has said.
The avalanche forecast includes Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass, the Olympics, the west slopes north from the Canadian border to Skagit River, the west slopes central from Skagit River to south of Interstate 90, west slopes south from south of I-90 to the Columbia River, east slopes north from the Canadian border to Lake Chelan, east slopes central from Lake Chelan to south of I-90, east slopes south from south of I-90 to the Columbia River and Mount Hood.
NWAC stopped issuing daily avalanche forecasts April 15 but will continue to provide weekend outlooks on Thursdays through May.
