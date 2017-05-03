Paul Knox will step down as United Way executive director at end of 2017

United Way of Thurston County announced Wednesday that Executive Director Paul Knox is leaving the organization at the end of 2017.
Knox had served in that role since 2010, but had been a board member since 2008.
“I love United Way and am excited about our strategic direction, but after seven years, I am looking forward to a new set of adventures,” Knox said in a statement. “I have plans to take some time to reflect and look at my options as well as engage in two real estate development projects.”
The United Way of Thurston County board of directors says it will begin a national search to replace Knox in June.
