Onetime use of drone OK’d by state agency

Drones are banned from the Capitol Campus, unless the state agency that manages the property needs to use one.
The state Department of Enterprise Services has approved the onetime use of an “unmanned aircraft system” to make detailed observations of the roof of the Legislative Building.
The agency needs to use the drone to look for possible roof defects to determine where water is penetrating the building’s mini-dome.
The drone will buzz around the campus on either May 6 or May 13, depending on the weather.
