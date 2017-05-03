Sheriff’s Office reports luring attempt in Steamboat Island area of Thurston County

Two men apparently tried to lure a 13-year-old female Griffin Middle School student into their vehicle Wednesday morning, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced.
The incident happened in the 4600 block of Oyster Bay Road Northwest at 41st Ave. NW. The school district has been notified about the attempted luring.
About 8:15 a.m. two men, driving a newer sedan, approached the girl in their car and then stopped about 100 feet from her. The driver, wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head, then got out and began walking quickly toward her. His passenger, also dressed similarly, also got out and called off the luring attempt.
“We can’t do this right now, a car is coming,” he reportedly said.
The girl described the car as white, with a modern tail light design, such as a brake light that wraps around the perimeter of the tail light assembly, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle was possibly a Toyota Prius.
Sgt. Carla Carter added Wednesday that the person driving the car that scared off the two men came forward said their vehicle had out-of-state plates.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office at 360-786-5500.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
