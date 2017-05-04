A Lacey man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle late Wednesday after this crash at Ruddell Road and Koala Street Southeast.
A Lacey man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle late Wednesday after this crash at Ruddell Road and Koala Street Southeast. Lacey Police Department Courtesy
A Lacey man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle late Wednesday after this crash at Ruddell Road and Koala Street Southeast. Lacey Police Department Courtesy

Local

Two Thurston County motorcyclists flown to Harborview after separate crashes 5 minutes apart Wednesday night

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

May 04, 2017 8:31 AM

Two Thurston County motorcyclists were seriously injured in separate crashes 5 minutes and about 3 miles apart late Wednesday.

About 9:40 p.m., a 23-year-old Lacey man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after he collided with an SUV on Ruddell Road at Koala Street Southeast, a Lacey police sergeant said Thursday.

The motorcyclist was southbound on Ruddell Road when the male driver of the SUV was turning left onto Ruddell Road from Koala Street to head north. That’s when the crash occurred, Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said.

A second motorcyclist at the scene was not involved in the crash, Newcomb said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

At 9:45 p.m., a 25-year-old Olympia motorcyclist was flown to Harborview after his bike crashed into a Ford Mustang 3 miles east of Lacey, according to the Washington State Patrol.

That man was in serious condition Thursday and in intensive care at Harborview, a spokeswoman said.

A 32-year-old Lacey man in his 1997 Ford Mustang left a gas station and entered westbound state Route 510, just west of Rockcress Drive. The Olympia motorcyclist, also westbound on his 2006 Harley-Davidson, allegedly crashed into the Lacey man’s car. The motorcycle landed on the eastbound right shoulder of the road, while the Ford Mustang came to rest on the westbound right shoulder, according to the state patrol.

The eastbound lane of state Route 510 was partially blocked for 90 minutes.

That crash also is under investigation.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

County Commissioner calls homelessness a "municipal issue"

County Commissioner calls homelessness a 26:02

County Commissioner calls homelessness a "municipal issue"
Large brush fire threatens homes causes evacuation in Rochester 1:31

Large brush fire threatens homes causes evacuation in Rochester
Large brush fire threatens Rochester homes 1:09

Large brush fire threatens Rochester homes

View More Video