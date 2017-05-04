Local

Motorcyclist in Lacey also flown to Harborview Wednesday night after injury crash on Ruddell Road

By Rolf Boone

A 23-year-old Lacey man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Wednesday night after he apparently crashed into an SUV on Ruddell Road at Koala Street Southeast, a Lacey police seargent said Thursday.

About 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, two motorcycles were southbound on Ruddell Road. Meanwhile, the male driver of the SUV was turning left onto Ruddell Road from Koala Street to head north. That’s when the crash occurred, Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said.

Although there were two motorcycles, only one was involved in the crash, he said.

Other details were not immediately available. The cause of the crash is under investigation, Newcomb said.

This was the second motorcyclist from the area to be flown to Harborview Wednesday night. At 9:45 p.m., an Olympia man on his Harley-Davidson crashed into a Ford Mustang on westbound state Route 510.

  Comments  

