What’s Happening for May 5

Friday
Medal of Honor and Peace Officers Memorial: The ceremony honors law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and those who displayed exceptional meritorious conduct. Noon-3 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Memorial on Capitol Campus. There will be a 21-gun salute on the west side of the General Administration Building. Practice salutes will occur earlier in the day.
Indigenous Climate Justice Symposium: The theme is resistance to fossil fuel infrastructure and resilience in the face of climate change, with a focus on indigenous communities. At the Longhouse Educational and Cultural Center at The Evergreen State College. Open to the public. See sites.evergreen.edu/indigenousclimate for background and details.
Saturday
Fundraiser: Annual spring plant sale. Plants, vegetable starts and indoor plants. Proceeds benefit scholarship program in Nicaraguan sister community. Sponsored by the Thurston Santo Tomás Sister County Association. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 117 Thomas St. NW, Olympia. tstsca@gmail.com.
Racial Justice Summit: YWCA of Olympia will host event with keynote speaker Nikkita Oliver, who is a poet, activist and Seattle mayoral candidate. The event includes workshops, performances and discussions. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. $75.
Saturday-Sunday
Lacey Spring Fun Fair: Family event includes games, arts and crafts, pony rides, entertainment and Sunday car show. Free shuttle 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday from South Sound Center to the fair at Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. laceyspringfunfair.com.
May 7
Immigration Celebration: Speakers, performers and community activities will celebrate South Sound as a place that respects, values and welcomes immigrants from 1-5 p.m. at Heritage Park in Olympia. All are welcome.
The New Jim Crow: The Black Alliance of Thurston County and Orca Books will host a discussion from 2-4 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 Fourth Ave. E in Olympia, on chapters 3 and 4 of Michelle Alexander’s New York Times bestseller, “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness.” Refreshments will be served.
May 10
Thurston Gun Sense: Speakers are Patrick Seifert, founder of Olympia-based Twenty22Many, a veterans group working to raise awareness about the estimated 22 veterans who kill themselves each day in the United States, and Chelsie Gallagher of Seattle Children’s Hospital Injury Prevention program and Safe Firearm Storage and Firearm Tragedy Prevention. 4-5:30 p.m. The United Churches of Olympia, 110 11th Ave. SE, across from the Capitol.
May 12-14
Mayfaire: The Baroney of Glymm Mere recreates the Middle Ages of Mayfaire with fighting, archery, arts and feasting. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon Sunday. Tenino City Park, 319 Park Ave. W. Adults $15, youths free with adult. 909-557-5103, glymm-mere.org.
May 13
Swede Day royalty coronation: The 38th annual event for juniors at Rochester High School is 6 p.m. at Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St., Rochester. Contenders are Shelby Baird, Allison Beagley, Katie Long, Elizabeth Miller and Krimzyn Robarge. $4 (at door), includes Swede Day button, strawberry shortcake and entertainment. swedehall.com.
Amy Goodman appearance: Award-winning journalist Amy Goodman will speak at the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave SE, Olympia. $20 general, $15 for seniors, students, veterans and members of Olympia Film Society, KAOS 89.3 FM and TCMedia.
Sunset Life reunion and 80th anniversary: Potluck 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. at South Union Grange, 10030 Tilley Rd SW #860, Olympia. Information: Tammie Rutledge, 360-791-1570.
Capital Indie Book Con: Over 40 authors in attendance. Shop, then scavenger hunt your way to autographed books and prizes at the Olympia Center. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Information: facebook.com/events/1309835482426249.
