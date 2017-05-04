Human remains found along Cowlitz River might be missing Des Moines man

Human remains found along the Cowlitz River this week might be a Des Moines man missing since January when he was last seen fishing on the river, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office is investigating whether the remains are Prathana Nammavong, 43, of Des Moines.
About 1 p.m Wednesday, anglers reported seeing fishing waders caught on a branch in the water near Toledo. Deputies responded and discovered the waders were tied to human remains. It was not immediately clear whether the remains were found in the waders or on the shore.
Chief Dusty Breen could not be reached Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the remains is asked to call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286 or Lewis County dispatch at 360-740-1105.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
