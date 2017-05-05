Driver asks for ‘Snoop Dogg’s attorney' after leading troopers on I-5 chase

A Vashon resident was arrested this week after leading Washington State Patrol troopers on a chase up Interstate 5, causing a crash along the way.
Jack C. Fletcher, 32, was charged Wednesday in Lewis County Superior Court with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. Bail was set at $10,000 bail.
According to court documents, a trooper observed a vehicle traveling under the speed limit and swerving in its lane on northbound Interstate 5 on Tuesday.
The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, which pulled to the side of the freeway after approximately a mile. The trooper contacted the driver, later determined to be Fletcher, and reported smelling a “strong odor of burnt marijuana,” according to court documents.
Fletcher reportedly told the deputy he was driving slow because he was taking his time.
When the trooper asked Fletcher to step out of the vehicle, the trooper said Fletcher put his vehicle in gear and sped away.
Troopers pursued his vehicle at speeds of between 90 miles per hour and 114 miles per hour as Fletcher’s vehicle passed vehicles on the right and made erratic lane changes. The trooper reported that the vehicle caused a collision when Fletcher slammed on its brakes.
Troopers deployed road spikes at milepost 99, and Fletcher pulled off the freeway at exit 101 in Thurston County.
According to court documents, troopers found a “marijuana joint” in the vehicle as well as empty marijuana packages.
When arrested, Fletcher reportedly asked to be referred to as “Woodstock” and said he wanted “Snoop Dogg’s attorney,” according to court documents. At his preliminary hearing, Fletcher said he did not understand the charge he faced and asked to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.
He also was charged in Lewis County District Court Wednesday with driving under the influence.
Comments