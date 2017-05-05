Northbound I-5 lanes to close in Lacey Saturday night and Sunday morning

Drivers using northbound Interstate 5 through Lacey can anticipate minor backups and slowdowns during the overnight hours Saturday while Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews close lanes to repair a concrete panel.
From 8:30 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane for a mile between Martin Way and Carpenter Road. Northbound traffic delays are expected to be minor. While the new concrete is curing, motorists may not see active construction at the site.
Drivers are encouraged to give themselves additional time and check WSDOT traffic cameras before heading out.
