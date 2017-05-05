Local

Northbound I-5 lanes to close in Lacey Saturday night and Sunday morning

Staff report

May 05, 2017 3:41 PM

Drivers using northbound Interstate 5 through Lacey can anticipate minor backups and slowdowns during the overnight hours Saturday while Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews close lanes to repair a concrete panel.

From 8:30 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane for a mile between Martin Way and Carpenter Road. Northbound traffic delays are expected to be minor. While the new concrete is curing, motorists may not see active construction at the site.

Drivers are encouraged to give themselves additional time and check WSDOT traffic cameras before heading out.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

County Commissioner calls homelessness a "municipal issue"

County Commissioner calls homelessness a 26:02

County Commissioner calls homelessness a "municipal issue"
Large brush fire threatens homes causes evacuation in Rochester 1:31

Large brush fire threatens homes causes evacuation in Rochester
Large brush fire threatens Rochester homes 1:09

Large brush fire threatens Rochester homes

View More Video