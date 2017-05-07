What’s Happening for May 7

Sunday
Immigration celebration: Speakers and performers will celebrate the South Sound as a place that respects, values and welcomes immigrants. 1-5 p.m. at Heritage Park in Olympia. All are welcome.
The New Jim Crow: The Black Alliance of Thurston County and Orca Books will host a discussion from 2-4 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 Fourth Ave. E. in Olympia, on chapters 3 and 4 of Michelle Alexander’s New York Times bestseller, “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness.” Refreshments will be served.
Lacey Spring Fun Fair: Family event includes games, arts and crafts, pony rides, entertainment and Sunday car show. Free shuttle 11 a.m.-5 p.m. from South Sound Center to the fair at Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. laceyspringfunfair.com.
Wednesday
Thurston Gun Sense: Speakers are Patrick Seifert, founder of Olympia-based Twenty22Many, a veterans group working to raise awareness about the estimated 22 veterans who kill themselves each day in the United States, and Chelsie Gallagher of Seattle Children’s Hospital Injury Prevention program and Safe Firearm Storage and Firearm Tragedy Prevention. 4-5:30 p.m. The United Churches of Olympia, 110 11th Ave. SE, across from the Capitol.
Friday and Saturday
Lacey Sunrise Lions Club Spring Yard Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2402 Abernethy Road NE (off of Sleater-Kinney Road and 26th Avenue) in Olympia. Sales support Lions projects. Bring old glasses and hearing aids to drop in the NW Lions Eyeglass Recycling collection box.
May 12-14
Mayfaire: The Baroney of Glymm Mere recreates the Middle Ages of Mayfaire with fighting, archery, arts and feasting. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon Sunday. Tenino City Park, 319 Park Ave. W. Adults $15, youths free with adult. 909-557-5103, glymm-mere.org.
May 13
Swede Day royalty coronation: The 38th annual event for juniors at Rochester High School is 6 p.m. at Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St., Rochester. Contenders are Shelby Baird, Allison Beagley, Katie Long, Elizabeth Miller and Krimzyn Robarge. $4 at door, includes Swede Day button, strawberry shortcake and entertainment. swedehall.com.
Amy Goodman appearance: Journalist Amy Goodman will speak 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. $20 general, $15 for seniors, students, veterans and members of Olympia Film Society, KAOS 89.3 FM and TCMedia.
Sunset Life reunion and 80th anniversary: Potluck 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at South Union Grange, 10030 Tilley Road SW No. 860, Olympia. Information: Tammie Rutledge at 360-791-1570.
Capital Indie Book Con: Over 40 authors in attendance. Shop, then scavenger hunt your way to autographed books and prizes at The Olympia Center. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Information: bit.ly/2pKTXDw.
Step-by-Step 3-Legged Charity Walk-A-Thon: Supports emergency financial aid program for women in Thurston County in need.The Step-by-Step Walk-A-Thon will be a 1-mile 3-legged walk beginning with registration at 9:30 a.m., walk at 10:30 a.m., at Marathon Park in downtown Olympia. Cost to enter is by donation. Donation forms and fliers available at zontaolympia.org or by calling Marcia Zuniga, 360-239-7514, or emailing olympiazonta@gmail.com.
May 13-14
Ford’s Prairie Grange Swedish Pancake Breakfast: Traditional Swedish pancakes served with lingonberry butter and hot strawberry preserves, sausage, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee — all you can eat, from 8 a.m. to noon, at Ford’s Prairie Grange, 2640 Reynolds Ave., Centralia. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for kids ages 5-12, and free for kids under 5. Information: 360-304-3419.
