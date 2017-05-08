Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold

Rev. Dr. Tammy Stampfli from The United Churches of Olympia offers words of encouragement to several hundred participants before the head out from the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia for the 37th Annual Thurston CROP Hunger Walk Sunday afternoon.
A mixture of music, poetry & speakers filled Heritage Park during the Immigration celebration in Olympia's Heritage Park on May 7. It was sponsored by the Indivisible Thurston County and Our Revolution organizations.
Reporter Melissa Santos sits down with freshman state Rep. Morgan Irwin, a Seattle police officer, to get his take on proposed changes to Washington's law on police use of deadly force. Is our state's bar for prosecuting police too high? Also: Can millennials really not find stamps when it comes time to vote in Washington's all mail-elections? And what's the most embarrassing mistake he's made in his first few months at the Capitol? As always, there are tater tots. Filmed at Charlie's Bar and Grill in Olympia.
John Lyons Beck of Olympia talks about the giant owl puppet that he operated during the Luminary Procession on Friday night, and the Procession of the Species in Olympia, Wash., on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Students from military families enjoy an ice cream party and obstacle challenge to honor the Month of the Military Child celebration on April 26 at Seven Oaks Elementary School in Lacey. Through a collaboration between the Department of Defense and the North Thurston School District, a new service titled the Military and Family Life Counselor program has been established at the school to offer support to students from military families