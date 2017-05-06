Tenino home destroyed by falling tree

Reporter Melissa Santos sits down with freshman state Rep. Morgan Irwin, a Seattle police officer, to get his take on proposed changes to Washington's law on police use of deadly force. Is our state's bar for prosecuting police too high? Also: Can millennials really not find stamps when it comes time to vote in Washington's all mail-elections? And what's the most embarrassing mistake he's made in his first few months at the Capitol? As always, there are tater tots.
John Lyons Beck of Olympia talks about the giant owl puppet that he operated during the Luminary Procession on Friday night, and the Procession of the Species in Olympia, Wash., on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Students from military families enjoy an ice cream party and obstacle challenge to honor the Month of the Military Child celebration on April 26 at Seven Oaks Elementary School in Lacey. Through a collaboration between the Department of Defense and the North Thurston School District, a new service titled the Military and Family Life Counselor program has been established at the school to offer support to students from military families
An April 25 ceremony at the Capitol culminating in a wreath laying at the Winged Victory monument at the Legislative Building marked 100 years this month since America entered World War I while honoring Washingtonians who served overseas and their families on the home front.