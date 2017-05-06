Spring Fair Fills Lacey with Family Fun

Audrie and Matt Shellhart of Olympia celebrate a succesful ride down the European Super Slide with their children, Dexter, 3, and Aurora, 8, during the annual Lacey Fun Fair on the Saint Martin's University campus in Lacey on Friday, May 6, 2017.
Vera Kalama, 3, lets out a tiger's roar as she rides a pony alongside her grandfather, Darrell Rader of Lacey, during the annual Lacey Fun Fair on the Saint Martin's University campus in Lacey on Friday, May 6, 2017.
Luis Garcia of Lacey gets a contrasting response from his sons Luis Jr., 6, and Andre, 4, as they take a run down the European Super Slide during the annual Lacey Fun Fair on the Saint Martin's University campus in Lacey on Friday, May 6, 2017.
Joshua Nago, 12, of Lacey, hangs from the Army National Guard wall climb during the annual Lacey Fun Fair on the Saint Martin's University campus in Lacey on Friday, May 6, 2017.
Roland Dedman (left), 3, and his sister, Brynn Dedman, 5, play in the Intercity Transit bubble station during the annual Lacey Fun Fair on the Saint Martin's University campus in Lacey on Friday, May 6, 2017. The two are the children of Jessica and Josh Dedman of Olympia.
Alison Olson (right) and her son, Eli Olson, 5, ride the train during the annual Lacey Fun Fair on the Saint Martin's University campus in Lacey on Friday, May 6, 2017.
Gabriel Hartman, 6, of Lacey, works the bounce house during the annual Lacey Fun Fair on the Saint Martin's University campus in Lacey on Friday, May 6, 2017.
The Lacey Fun Fair on the Saint Martin's University campus in Lacey on Friday, May 6, 2017.
Kids play in the bubbles at the Intercity Transit display during the annual Lacey Fun Fair on the Saint Martin's University campus in Lacey on Friday, May 6, 2017.
