Help wanted in Tenino as City Council, commission positions sit vacant

The city of Tenino is accepting applications to fill not only an open seat on the City Council, but seats on its three commissions.
“We have a vacancy on the City Council and on each of the city’s three advisory commissions,” Mayor Wayne Fournier said in a press release. “Leadership, like nature, abhors a vacuum. That’s why we are aggressively seeking qualified applicants for these vacancies.”
At the end of April, City Councilor Craig Lester resigned because he moved out of Tenino’s city limits. At the same time, Mike Brown resigned from his post on the planning commission. That means all three advisory commissions — civil service, parks and planning — have a vacancy.
Civil Service Commission member Linda Gotovac was appointed to the City Council in March after Councilor Sirena Painter resigned.
To be eligible for appointment to the Tenino City Council, you must be a registered voter of Thurston County and have lived in Tenino for at least one year immediately preceding the date of assumption of the office. To be on the parks commission, an applicant must live with in the Tenino School District. Minors can apply with written permission from their parents or guardians.
One application has been received for the civil service commission, the city press release said.
Applications can be found at ci.tenino.wa.us, or picked up at Tenino City Hall, 149 Hodgden St. S.
Meanwhile, three of the five City Council positions are up for election this year. Candidate filing week is May 15-19. The primary election is Aug. 1. The general election is Nov. 7.
