May 07, 2017 12:19 PM

Lacey cancels Summer’s End car show at Huntamer Park

By Rolf Boone

After 15 years, the city of Lacey has decided to cancel the Summer’s End car show at Huntamer Park, according to this week’s City Council agenda.

The city cited the following reasons for its decision: Declining interest and participation and competition from other car shows in the area.

Staff resources will be directed toward other park programs, according to the city.

Lacey City Council is set to discuss the decision as part of a community relations and public affairs committee report to the council.

The council meets at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lacey City Hall, 420 College St. SE.

