In case you missed it...

Storm-related stories drove reader interest late in the week.
1. A doctor called his broker during a delivery. It will cost $33.8 million: It was not a high-risk pregnancy. But over the next 90 minutes, the doctor made a series of missteps that led to a tragic outcome for Dixon and her baby — and a $33.8 million malpractice judgment, according to a federal lawsuit.
2. Severe storm drops onto Thurston County, cutting power and closing roads: A severe thunderstorm blew through Thurston County about 4:30 Thursday at brisk clip, bringing thunder, lightning and quarter-size hail and leaving destruction in its wake.
3. Windows broken, nine arrested in Olympia May Day protest: Police arrested nine people Monday night after May Day protesters broke business windows, threw rocks at police and fought with onlookers in downtown Olympia.
4. Comics: For the first time ever, comics landed in last week’s most read.
5. Douglas fir cuts Tenino home in half: ‘It was insane,’ owner says: A 125-foot Douglas fir tree had crashed into the home during Thursday’s intense thunderstorm.
