Olympia woman injured in crash on Hwy 101

A South Sound woman was injured Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 about 12 miles north of Shelton.
According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol:
The 48-year-old Olympia woman was the passenger in a black and silver 1995 Chevrolet Suburban that was heading southbound near milepost 336 when it went off the shoulder, into the ditch and rolled onto its top. She was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.
The cause of the crash, which was reported at 5:23 p.m., is under investigation. The 48-year-old Olympia man who was driving could face charges of second-degree negligent driving and violating a no-contact order, the state patrol reported. He wasn’t injured, and the Suburban was totaled. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor, officials say.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments