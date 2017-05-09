Deaths for May 9

Bockover, David C., 76, Montesano, died Friday, April 28, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Carroll, Shirley Ann, 85, Tacoma, died Sunday, April 30, 2017, at Bothell HealthCare. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Ferrell, Dorothy Ann, 64, Olympia, died Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Freeborn, William Albert, 89, Dickinson, Texas, died Friday, May 5, 2017, at Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Milnes, Timothy J., 60, Tenino, died Tuesday, May 2, 2017, near Tenino. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
