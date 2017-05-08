92nd birthday is just another day at work for Tacoma General nurse

Florence “SeeSee” Rigney, the country’s oldest working registered nurse, turned 92 Monday. She celebrated by going to work at Tacoma General Hospital.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Local

Rev. Dr. Tammy Stampfli from The United Churches of Olympia offers words of encouragement to several hundred participants before the head out from the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia for the 37th Annual Thurston CROP Hunger Walk Sunday afternoon.

Local

Karen and Bob Nelson's home in the Mima Acres neighborhood was cut in half by a 125-foot-tall Douglas fir, one of three that fell on their property during Thursday evening's rain and wind storm.

Politics & Government

Reporter Melissa Santos sits down with freshman state Rep. Morgan Irwin, a Seattle police officer, to get his take on proposed changes to Washington's law on police use of deadly force. Is our state's bar for prosecuting police too high? Also: Can millennials really not find stamps when it comes time to vote in Washington's all mail-elections? And what's the most embarrassing mistake he's made in his first few months at the Capitol? As always, there are tater tots. Filmed at Charlie's Bar and Grill in Olympia.

Local

John Lyons Beck of Olympia talks about the giant owl puppet that he operated during the Luminary Procession on Friday night, and the Procession of the Species in Olympia, Wash., on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

