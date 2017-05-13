Dr. Wood: Two easy ways to boost your activity levels without really trying

May is a great time to boost your physical activity levels because the daylight hours are long and the temperatures are increasingly mild.
One way to get some exercise is by using active transportation, such as walking or biking, to get to errands and work. Thurston County provides many opportunities to try it — on streets, trails or transit routes.
There are benefits for your health from even the minimum recommended time of 30 minutes of exercise per day (one hour for children and youths), five or more days a week. Just 20 to 25 minutes of walking or 5 to 7 minutes of bicycling can cover a mile or more, in many cases allowing you to get to services or places you need to be.
During May, there’s a Bicycle Commuter Challenge to participate in, with prizes. This year, national Bike to Work Day is May 19. In the fall, you may hear about events like Walk to School Day or Wheel Options to try a healthier form of travel. Great resources, including maps and information on forms of transportation, are at ThurstonHeretoThere.org.
But it’s important to step out or ride out safely, by:
▪ Wearing light-colored clothes and, if cycling, a helmet.
▪ Using a flashlight or other active lighting if you’re out after dark, and have reflective material on yourself or your backpack, purse or other bag you carry.
▪ Using a front light and red rear reflector while bicycling after dusk or before dawn. Both are required by law. If you have companions on your walk — a child, a pet — make sure they are highly visible.
▪ Crossing streets carefully at well-lit places, preferably where there are good markings or warning signals. It’s safest to act as if you can’t be seen, particularly around dusk or when it’s dark, so only cross in front of vehicles when you know they are stopped. Or better yet, wait until all traffic has cleared the roadway you are crossing.
▪ Traveling in groups. There’s safety in numbers and you’ll be more visible walking or riding in groups.
▪ Avoiding falls by looking for routes that have accessible features like ramps on curbs or corners, or a level walking surface.
Thurston Thrives’ Community Design Action Team engages the community to increase access to our region’s trails — including more direct walking paths and better signs. The group was awarded finalist standing in the nationwide Healthiest Cities & Counties Challenge. Positive change and participation can make our community even better!
More information on how we’re working for a stronger, healthier Thurston County is available at the health department webpage or ThurstonThrives.org.
Activity can be as simple as going out your front door. A small effort, and a few precautions, and you’ll be on your way to better health, while improving community health by reducing pollution and climate change emissions.
Reach Dr. Rachel C. Wood, health officer for Thurston and Lewis counties, at 360-867-2501, woodr@co.thurston.wa.us, or @ThurstonHealth on Twitter.
