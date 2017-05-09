What’s Happening for May 9

May 10
Thurston Gun Sense: Speakers are Patrick Seifert, founder of Olympia-based Twenty22Many, a veterans group working to raise awareness about the estimated 22 veterans who kill themselves each day in the United States, and Chelsie Gallagher of Seattle Children’s Hospital Injury Prevention program and Safe Firearm Storage and Firearm Tragedy Prevention. 4-5:30 p.m. The United Churches of Olympia, 110 11th Ave. SE, Olympia.
May 12-13
Lacey Sunrise Lions Club Spring Yard Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 2402 Abernethy Road NE (off of Sleater- Kinney and 26th) in Olympia. Sales support Lions projects. Bring old glasses and hearing aids to drop in the NW Lions Eyeglass Recycling collection box.
May 12-14
Mayfaire: The Baroney of Glymm Mere re-creates the Middle Ages of Mayfaire with fighting, archery, arts and feasting. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon Sunday. Tenino City Park, 319 Park Ave. W., Tenino. Adults $15, youths free with adult. 909-557-5103, glymm-mere.org.
May 13
Swede Day royalty coronation: The 38th annual event for juniors at Rochester High School is 6 p.m. at Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St., Rochester. Contenders are Shelby Baird, Allison Beagley, Katie Long, Elizabeth Miller and Krimzyn Robarge. $4 (at door), includes Swede Day button, strawberry shortcake and entertainment. swedehall.com.
Amy Goodman appearance: Award-winning journalist Amy Goodman will speak 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave SE, Olympia. $20 general, $15 seniors, students, veterans and members of Olympia Film Society, KAOS 89.3 FM and TCMedia.
Sunset Life reunion and 80th anniversary: Potluck 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at South Union Grange, 10030 Tilley Road SW #860, Olympia. Information: Tammie Rutledge at 360-791-1570.
Capital Indie Book Con: Over 40 authors in attendance. Shop, then scavenger hunt your way to autographed books and prizes at the Olympia Center. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Information: facebook.com/events/1309835482426249.
Step-by-Step 3-Legged Charity Walk-A-Thon: Supports emergency financial aid program for women in Thurston County who are in need of quick funding to allow them self-sufficiency and well-being.The Step-by-Step Walk-A-Thon will be a 1-mile 3-legged walk beginning with registration at 9:30 a.m., walk at 10:30 a.m., at Marathon Park in downtown Olympia. Cost to enter is by donation. Donation forms and flyers are available online at zontaolympia.org/ or by calling Marcia Zuniga, 360-239-7514 or email: olympiazonta@gmail.com.
Adopt-A-Pet annual plant sale: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., at Shelton Our Community Credit Union at 2948 Olympic Highway North, Shelton. Adopt-a-Pet is an all-volunteer, non-profit dog shelter located at 940 E. Jensen Road, Shelton. For information, or to donate items for the sale, please contact the Adopt-A-Pet office at (360) 432-3091 orthedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
May 13-14
Ford’s Prairie Grange Swedish Pancake Breakfast: Traditional Swedish pancakes served with lingonberry butter and/or hot strawberry preserves, sausage, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee — all you can eat, from 8 a.m. to noon, at Ford’s Prairie Grange, 2640 Reynolds Ave., Centralia. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for ages 5-12, and free under 5. Information: 360-304-3419
