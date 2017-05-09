Lacey wants your nominations for Historian of the Year

Lacey’s Historical Commission is accepting nominations through May 31 for its 2017 Lacey Historian of the Year award.
Past winners include longtime Lacey resident Ken Balsley, the 2015 recipient, and Lori Flemm, the city’s former parks and recreation director.
Flemm won the award last year.
Nomination forms are available on the city’s website at http://www.ci.lacey.wa.us/. They also can be picked up in person at the Lacey Parks and Recreation Department, 420 College St. SE.
