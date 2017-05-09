Belfair man taken to Harborview after motorcycle crash

A 52-year-old Belfair man was injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Monday evening following a crash on state Route 302 in Pierce County.
According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol:
The man was driving a 2017 black Harley Davidson FLHXS motorcycle westbound on State Route 302 near milepost 8. He attempted to pass a vehicle in a curve, and as he tried to reenter the westbound lane he struck a 2012 Volkswagon Touareg SUV that was headed eastbound.
The 62-year-old man who was driving the SUV and his 61-year-old female passenger, both of Tacoma, were not injured in the crash.
The motorcycle and the SUV were both totaled.
The crash was reported at 8:42 p.m., and the eastbound lane of Route 302 was blocked for three hours. It is unknown if drugs and alcohol were involved, and the cause remains under investigation.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
