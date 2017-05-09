Local

May 09, 2017 11:59 AM

Belfair man taken to Harborview after motorcycle crash

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

A 52-year-old Belfair man was injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Monday evening following a crash on state Route 302 in Pierce County.

According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol:

The man was driving a 2017 black Harley Davidson FLHXS motorcycle westbound on State Route 302 near milepost 8. He attempted to pass a vehicle in a curve, and as he tried to reenter the westbound lane he struck a 2012 Volkswagon Touareg SUV that was headed eastbound.

The 62-year-old man who was driving the SUV and his 61-year-old female passenger, both of Tacoma, were not injured in the crash.

The motorcycle and the SUV were both totaled.

The crash was reported at 8:42 p.m., and the eastbound lane of Route 302 was blocked for three hours. It is unknown if drugs and alcohol were involved, and the cause remains under investigation.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

92nd birthday is just another day at work for Tacoma General nurse

92nd birthday is just another day at work for Tacoma General nurse 0:55

92nd birthday is just another day at work for Tacoma General nurse
CROP Hunger Walk an annual harvest of hope for the needy 1:36

CROP Hunger Walk an annual harvest of hope for the needy
Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 1:48

Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos