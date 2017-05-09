Thurston Superior Court Judge dismisses theft charge against Andre Thompson

Andre Thompson, one of two defendants in an ongoing trial taking place at Thurston County Superior Court, won a small victory Thursday morning after the judge dismissed a third-degree theft charge.
Thompson and his brother, Bryson Chaplin, are on trial in a case that perhaps is most notable because they were part of an officer-involved shooting in west Olympia two years ago. The Olympia officer, Ryan Donald, has been called as a witness in their trial.
Chaplin and Thompson face assault charges resulting from an alleged attack on Donald, who was attempting to apprehend the brothers after responding to a report of thefts and an assault at a west Olympia supermarket.
Both men were shot during the altercation with Donald, who was cleared of wrongdoing by the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office and the Olympia Police Department.
Each man is charged with two counts of second-degree assault for the alleged attack on Donald, and Chaplin faces one count of fourth-degree theft for an alleged assault on a Safeway employee.
The Prosecutor's Office also filed theft charges against Thompson and Chaplin in October. Chaplin pleaded guilty March 27 to three counts of third-degree theft.
Thompson still faced one count of third-degree theft until Thursday morning when his defense attorney, Sunni Ko, argued that there was insufficient evidence for that charge. She made her argument during a “halftime motion,” something that is allowed after the state, represented by Thurston County prosecuting attorneys Wayne Graham and Scott Jackson, rested their case.
During the halftime motion, the jury was not in the courtroom.
Ko argued there was no evidence that he aided or abetted Chaplin in the theft.
“There is insufficient evidence that he was acting as an accomplice,” she said.
But attorney Graham countered with a video of the west Olympia supermarket the two men entered the night of May 21, 2015, saying there was a “reasonable inference” that Thompson acted as a lookout.
Ko countered that “knowledge and presence” is not the law.
“There has to be something more and there is nothing here,” she said.
Superior Court Judge Erik Price didn’t buy the state’s arguments either.
“I can’t get there with this evidence,” he said after watching the video. “Count three shall be dismissed.”
Rolf Boone
