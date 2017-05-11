What’s Happening for May 11

Wednesday (May 10)
Thurston Gun Sense: Speakers are Patrick Seifert — founder of Olympia-based Twenty22Many, a veterans group working to raise awareness about the estimated 22 veterans who kill themselves each day in the United States — and Chelsie Gallagher of Seattle Children’s Hospital Injury Prevention program and Safe Firearm Storage and Firearm Tragedy Prevention. 4-5:30 p.m. The United Churches of Olympia, 110 11th Ave. SE, Olympia.
Friday-Saturday
Lacey Sunrise Lions Club Spring Yard Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 2402 Abernethy Road NE (off of Sleater-Kinney and 26th) in Olympia. Sales support Lions projects. Bring old glasses and hearing aids to drop in the NW Lions Eyeglass Recycling collection box.
Girls Night Out: Downtown Olympia, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Shoppers who want to come to Girls Night Out must prepurchase a Goodie Bag. Look for the pink balloons and event posters identifying the many participating businesses. Information: 360-357-8948, darlene@downtownolympia.org or visit tinyurl.com/OlyGNO2017.
Saturday
Swede Day royalty coronation: The 38th annual event for juniors at Rochester High School is 6 p.m. at Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St., Rochester. Contenders are Shelby Baird, Allison Beagley, Katie Long, Elizabeth Miller and Krimzyn Robarge. $4 (at door), includes Swede Day button, strawberry shortcake and entertainment. swedehall.com.
Amy Goodman appearance: Award-winning journalist Amy Goodman will speak 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. $20 general, $15 seniors, students, veterans and members of Olympia Film Society, KAOS-FM and TCMedia.
Sunset Life reunion and 80th anniversary: Potluck 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at South Union Grange, 10030 Tilley Road SW, No. 860, Olympia. Information: Tammie Rutledge at 360-791-1570.
Capital Indie Book Con: Over 40 authors will attend. Shop, then scavenger hunt your way to autographed books and prizes at the Olympia Center. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Information: tinyurl.com/OlyIndieBooks2017.
Step-by-Step 3-Legged Charity Walk-A-Thon: Supports emergency financial aid program for women in Thurston County who are in need of quick funding to allow them self-sufficiency and well-being. The Step-by-Step Walk-A-Thon will be a 1-mile, 3-legged walk beginning with registration at 9:30 a.m., walk at 10:30, at Marathon Park in downtown Olympia. Cost to enter is by donation. Donation forms and flyers are available at zontaolympia.org or by calling Marcia Zuniga, 360-239-7514 or email: olympiazonta@gmail.com.
Adopt-A-Pet annual plant sale: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., at Shelton Our Community Credit Union at 2948 Olympic Highway N., Shelton. Adopt-a-Pet is an all-volunteer, nonprofit dog shelter at 940 E. Jensen Road, Shelton. For information, or to donate items for the sale, please contact the Adopt-A-Pet office at 360-432-3091 or orthedoghouse3091@hotmail.com.
Sunday
Ford’s Prairie Grange Swedish Pancake Breakfast: Traditional Swedish pancakes served with lingonberry butter and/or hot strawberry preserves, sausage, scrambled eggs, juice, and coffee — all you can eat, 8 a.m.-noon, at Ford’s Prairie Grange, 2640 Reynolds Ave., Centralia. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for ages 5-12, and free for younger than 5. Information: 360-304-3419.
Comments