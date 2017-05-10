Amtrak resumes Coast Starlight service from Seattle to Los Angeles

3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state Pause

1:19 West Olympia Farmers Market

1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold

1:36 CROP Hunger Walk an annual harvest of hope for the needy

0:55 92nd birthday is just another day at work for Tacoma General nurse

2:19 Violent Wind Storm Leaves Lacey Broken

1:55 Super-charged storm pounds south Thurston county

0:53 Politicians in Olympia aren't negotiating a budget – but they are putting up posters

1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino