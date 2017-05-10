What $28 million buys you in Washington state

The 525-acre Misty Isles Farms on Vashon Island is on the market for $28 million. It includes 8 residential buildings, a golf course and a spectacular view of Mount Rainier.
Video courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty
CROP Hunger Walk an annual harvest of hope for the needy

Rev. Dr. Tammy Stampfli from The United Churches of Olympia offers words of encouragement to several hundred participants before the head out from the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia for the 37th Annual Thurston CROP Hunger Walk Sunday afternoon.

Tenino home destroyed by falling tree

Karen and Bob Nelson's home in the Mima Acres neighborhood was cut in half by a 125-foot-tall Douglas fir, one of three that fell on their property during Thursday evening's rain and wind storm.

Capitol Happy Hour: Police use of deadly force — and, can millennials not handle stamps?

Capitol Happy Hour: Police use of deadly force — and, can millennials not handle stamps?

Reporter Melissa Santos sits down with freshman state Rep. Morgan Irwin, a Seattle police officer, to get his take on proposed changes to Washington's law on police use of deadly force. Is our state's bar for prosecuting police too high? Also: Can millennials really not find stamps when it comes time to vote in Washington's all mail-elections? And what's the most embarrassing mistake he's made in his first few months at the Capitol? As always, there are tater tots. Filmed at Charlie's Bar and Grill in Olympia.

