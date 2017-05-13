What’s Happening for May 13

Friday-Sunday
Mayfaire: The Baroney of Glymm Mere re-creates the Middle Ages of Mayfaire with fighting, archery, arts and feasting. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon Sunday. Tenino City Park, 319 Park Ave. W., Tenino. Adults $15, youths free with adult. 909-557-5103, glymm-mere.org.
Saturday
Amy Goodman appearance: Award-winning journalist Amy Goodman will speak 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. $20 general, $15 seniors, students, veterans and members of Olympia Film Society, KAOS-FM and TCMedia.
Capital Indie Book Con: Over 40 authors will attend. Shop, then scavenger hunt your way to autographed books and prizes at the Olympia Center. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Information: tinyurl.com/OlyIndieBooks2017.
Step-by-Step 3-Legged Charity Walk-A-Thon: Supports emergency financial aid program for women in Thurston County who are in need of quick funding for self-sufficiency and well-being. The Step-by-Step Walk-A-Thon will be a 1-mile, 3-legged walk beginning with registration at 9:30 a.m., walk at 10:30, at Marathon Park in downtown Olympia. Cost to enter is by donation. Donation forms and flyers are available at zontaolympia.org or by calling Marcia Zuniga, 360-239-7514 or email: olympiazonta@gmail.com.
Adopt-A-Pet annual plant sale: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., at Shelton Our Community Credit Union at 2948 Olympic Highway N., Shelton. Adopt-a-Pet is an all-volunteer, nonprofit dog shelter at 940 E. Jensen Road, Shelton. For information or to donate items for the sale, please contact the Adopt-A-Pet office at 360-432-3091 or orthedoghouse3091@hotmail.com.
Lacey Sunrise Lions Club Spring Yard Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 2402 Abernethy Road NE (off of Sleater-Kinney and 26th) in Olympia. Sales support Lions projects. Bring old glasses and hearing aids to drop in the NW Lions Eyeglass Recycling collection box.
Girls Night Out: Downtown Olympia, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Shoppers who want to come to Girls Night Out must prepurchase a Goodie Bag. Look for the pink balloons and event posters identifying the many participating businesses. Information: 360-357-8948, darlene@downtownolympia.org or tinyurl.com/OlyGNO2017.
Songs Without Borders: The Olympia Youth Chorus (OYC) presents the final concert of their 22nd season at 3 p.m. at Westwood Baptist Church, 333 Kaiser Road NW, Olympia. Purchase tickets online at brownpapertickets.com, or at the door in advance. Tickets $8-$11, children three and under are free.
Saturday-Sunday
Wooden Boat Fair: Power, sail and row boats, plus kayaks and canoes will be on display at Perciaval Landing 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday on Olympia’s waterfront. Artisan and food booths. Information: olywoodenboat.org.
Sunday
Ford’s Prairie Grange Swedish Pancake Breakfast: Traditional Swedish pancakes served with lingonberry butter and/or hot strawberry preserves, sausage, scrambled eggs, juice, and coffee — all you can eat, 8 a.m.-noon, at Ford’s Prairie Grange, 2640 Reynolds Ave., Centralia. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for ages 5-12, and free for younger than 5. Information: 360-304-3419.
