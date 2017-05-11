A part of WW2 history lands at the Olympia Flight Museum

Picture-perfect weather was the order of the day as the WW2-era, B-17G bomber "Aluminum Overcast" prowled the skies over the South Sound with a series of three combined media and guest flights. Staging from the Olympic Flight Museum and operated by the EAA Cascade Warbird Squadron #2, the historic bomber will be offering public tours and rides May 12-14. A B-17 tail gunner during the war, 93-year-old Fred Parker of Lacey, recounts that time
Rev. Dr. Tammy Stampfli from The United Churches of Olympia offers words of encouragement to several hundred participants before the head out from the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia for the 37th Annual Thurston CROP Hunger Walk Sunday afternoon.

Karen and Bob Nelson's home in the Mima Acres neighborhood was cut in half by a 125-foot-tall Douglas fir, one of three that fell on their property during Thursday evening's rain and wind storm.

