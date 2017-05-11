You’re going to need that raincoat again for a while

The wet winter weather hasn’t left Olympia yet. Residents can expect more rain in the next seven days — on top of the 30.54 inches we’ve had since Jan. 1.
Showers are expected daily through Tuesday, said Johnny Burg, a NWS meteorologist, with possible thunderstorms tonight bringing more than an inch of rain.
But it could be worse. According to NWS, rainfall between Jan. 1 to April 30 totalled 29.88 inches of rain in Olympia, tying the period with 1990 for the eighth wettest first four months of the year.
The record was set in 1972 with 39.32 inches of rain during that period, according to NWS.
If you’re looking forward to a summer respite, an AccuWeather report warns against it: Severe weather will hit the Northwest during the summer months, with more showers and thunderstorms striking during June, according to its forecasters.
Burg said the NWS only forecasts out seven days, but did acknowledge that severe summer storms would be rare here.
“We do not see severe thunderstorms very often at all,” Burg said.
