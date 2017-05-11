Local

May 11, 2017 6:04 PM

300 block of Adams Street NE closed through June 9

Staff report

Beginning Monday and continuing through June 9, Adams Street Northeast will be closed between Thurston and Olympia avenues to allow the LOTT Clean Water Alliance to complete a sewer main maintenance project.

LOTT will clean, repair, and coat an existing manhole; slipline 310 feet of 60-inch-diameter concrete sanitary sewer; and reconnect one 8-inch and 4-inch sanitary sewer.

For more information about the work, contact Pavel Venc, LOTT Project Manager, at 360.528.5770 or pavelvenc@lottcleanwater.org.

