300 block of Adams Street NE closed through June 9

Beginning Monday and continuing through June 9, Adams Street Northeast will be closed between Thurston and Olympia avenues to allow the LOTT Clean Water Alliance to complete a sewer main maintenance project.
LOTT will clean, repair, and coat an existing manhole; slipline 310 feet of 60-inch-diameter concrete sanitary sewer; and reconnect one 8-inch and 4-inch sanitary sewer.
For more information about the work, contact Pavel Venc, LOTT Project Manager, at 360.528.5770 or pavelvenc@lottcleanwater.org.
