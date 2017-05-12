Troy Nichols, executive officer for Olympia Master Builders, steps down

Troy Nichols, executive officer of Olympia Master Builders, will leave the organization to work in government affairs for the law firm of Phillips Burgess PLLC.
Angela White, who has spent nine years with the professional trades association, was named as his replacement on Thursday. She takes over on June 5. Before being named executive officer, she was communications director, government affairs director and membership marketing coordinator.
“We wish Troy the best,” OMB board president Ron Deering said in a statement. “He is leaving OMB in great shape and we know he will continue to support our industry in his new role.”
Nichols joined OMB in August 2014. Before that, he was the director of policy development for the Washington State House Republican Caucus.
During his tenure, OMB led a coalition to sue Thurston County over its Mazama pocket gopher interim review process.
