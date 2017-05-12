Local

May 12, 2017 6:53 AM

Autopsy set for woman’s remains recovered in remote Mason County

By Lisa Pemberton

The Mason County Coroner will perform an autopsy to determine cause of death and possibly confirm identification of a woman’s body that was recovered off a U.S. Forest Service road in the Lilliwaup area.

The partially decomposed remains were discovered near a trailhead to Lena Lake around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, KOMO reported.

The discovery was made by two Department of Natural Resources employees who were surveying a stream, according to iFiberOne News Radio.

A special operations team assisted the Mason County Sheriff’s Office in the recovery efforts due to steep terrain in the area.

