Autopsy set for woman’s remains recovered in remote Mason County

The Mason County Coroner will perform an autopsy to determine cause of death and possibly confirm identification of a woman’s body that was recovered off a U.S. Forest Service road in the Lilliwaup area.
The partially decomposed remains were discovered near a trailhead to Lena Lake around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, KOMO reported.
The discovery was made by two Department of Natural Resources employees who were surveying a stream, according to iFiberOne News Radio.
A special operations team assisted the Mason County Sheriff’s Office in the recovery efforts due to steep terrain in the area.
