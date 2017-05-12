Bible, royalty, movies well represented on Social Security’s most popular baby names list

Emma and Noah are again America’s most popular baby names, for the third year in a row.
The Social Security Administration released its annual list of top baby names on Friday. It marks the fourth year at number one for Noah and the third for Emma. There is only one new name in the top 10 this year: Elijah.
Here are the top 10 boys and girls names for 2016:
Boys:
1) Noah
2) Liam
3) William
4) Mason
5) James
6) Benjamin
7) Jacob
8) Michael
9) Elijah
10) Ethan
Girls:
1) Emma
2) Olivia
3) Ava
4) Sophia
5) Isabella
6) Mia
7) Charlotte
8) Abigail
9) Emily
10) Harper
To view the entire list of top baby names of 2016, and to find where your own name ranks, go to Social Security’s website, www.socialsecurity.gov.
The agency began compiling the baby name list in 1997. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card.
Each year, the list reveals the effect of pop-culture on naming trends. This year’s winners for biggest jump in popularity in the Top 1,000 are Kehlani and Kylo.
Kehlani rose 2,487 spots on the girls’ side to number 872, from number 3,359 in 2015. Perhaps this can be attributed to Kehlani Parrish, a singer/songwriter who was nominated for a Grammy in 2016. Kehlani collaborated with Zayn Malik, the former One Direction star, on a song in 2016. The name Zayn also made the boys fastest riser list.
The force was strong for Kylo in 2016 as that name soared 2,368 spots for boys, from number 3,269 in 2015 to number 901. Kylo Ren is the son of Han Solo and Princess Leia and the grandson of Darth Vader in the 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
The second fastest riser for girls was the name Royalty. The royal family likely had something to do with this increase in popularity, or the 2015 World Series champions, the Kansas City Royals, may have influenced parents-to-be.
For boys, it was Creed. This could be attributed to the return of America’s favorite movie boxer, Rocky Balboa, in the 2015 movie Creed, where Rocky trains and mentors Adonis Johnson Creed, the son of his late friend and boxing rival, Apollo Creed. The name Adonis was the number four fastest riser on the list for boys.
