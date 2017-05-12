Trial in Bucoda abused dog case postponed for 14th time

The trial for two defendants who face animal cruelty charges in Thurston County has been postponed for the 14th time, this time rescheduled for July 31.
The affidavit of probable cause was filed in the case in April 2015. The latest jury trial was scheduled to take place on Monday, but another continuance was issued instead.
The charges are related to a dog in Bucoda known as Wolfy. The case generated broad social media interest after photos of the animal were posted online.
Robert Leatherman and Jeffrey Gavin, both of Bucoda, were charged in the case. Leatherman, the dog’s owner, was charged with first-degree animal cruelty, and Gavin with second-degree animal cruelty. In May 2015, both defendants entered not-guilty pleas.
The dog’s state of health caused outrage on social media in October 2015 when photos of the animal were circulated. A petition collected thousands of signatures from around the world to encourage the filing of charges.
Once attention was brought to the dog’s health, Gavin shot the dog multiple times, according to court documents.
A necropsy determined the dog had suffered extreme and long-standing neglect. It also stated the dog died slowly after it was shot.
Comments